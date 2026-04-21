Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Lowered to $226.00 at Citigroup

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $237.00 to $226.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Generac from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Generac from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.94.

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Generac Price Performance

Shares of Generac stock traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $214.35. The stock had a trading volume of 297,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,688. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.19 and its 200 day moving average is $178.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 79.97, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.78. Generac has a twelve month low of $107.33 and a twelve month high of $241.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.79%.The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Generac will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 24,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.61, for a total transaction of $5,739,930.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 137,182 shares in the company, valued at $32,321,451.02. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Generac

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Generac by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 21.7% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Generac by 69.8% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

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Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac’s product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

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