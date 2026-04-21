SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Citigroup

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 26.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SEDG. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $29.90.

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SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ SEDG traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $40.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,694,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,988. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average of $36.76.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 34.23%.The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company’s core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge’s technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

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