Xtep International (OTCMKTS:XTEPY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Xtep International Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XTEPY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.5650, but opened at $56.5155. Xtep International shares last traded at $56.5155, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Xtep International Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Xtep International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xtep International Holdings Limited engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and marketing and brand management of sports footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company sells its products primarily under the XTEP brand, as well as Palladium, K-Swiss, Saucony, and Merrell brand names. It is also involved in the trading of sportswear products. As of March 18, 2021, the company managed an extensive distribution network with exclusive distributors that operated approximately 6,000 stores covering 31 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

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