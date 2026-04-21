iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.00 and last traded at $75.00, with a volume of 1707 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.68.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3%

The company has a market cap of $647.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.71.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISCV. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 194.8% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 33,753 shares during the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 290,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,369,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $6,257,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 908,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,230,000 after buying an additional 101,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $826,000.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization. ISCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

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