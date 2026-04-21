Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.8750.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SRTS

Sensus Healthcare Stock Down 7.5%

SRTS stock opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.37 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11. Sensus Healthcare has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $5.92.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 28.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensus Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRTS. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 452,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 128,224 shares during the period. Rothschild Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $500,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 698,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 125,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 25.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensus Healthcare

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Sensus Healthcare, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacture and commercialization of superficial radiation therapy (SRT) systems. The company’s SRT devices utilize low-energy X-rays to treat a range of dermatological and oncological conditions, most notably non-melanoma skin cancers such as basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma, as well as benign lesions including keloids. By delivering targeted radiation to superficial tissue layers, Sensus Healthcare’s systems aim to provide an alternative to surgical excision or systemic therapies, offering clinicians a non-invasive treatment option for eligible patients.

The company’s flagship products include the SRT-100™ and SRT-100+™ platforms, which feature handheld applicators, adjustable energy settings and integrated safety controls.

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