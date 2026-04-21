British Land (LON:BLND) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital Group

British Land (LON:BLND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital Group in a research report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.

BLND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 531 price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 410 price target on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 310 price target on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 510 to GBX 470 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British Land has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 440.

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British Land Stock Up 1.4%

British Land Company Profile

LON:BLND traded up GBX 5.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 401.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,102,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,351,952. British Land has a 1 year low of GBX 318.60 and a 1 year high of GBX 432. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 383.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 389.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.52.

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Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. We create Places People Prefer, delivering the best, most sustainable places for our customers and communities. Our strategy is to leverage our best in class platform and proven expertise in development, repositioning and active management, investing behind two key themes: Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics.

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