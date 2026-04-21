Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Trading Down 20.9% – Should You Sell?

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 20.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17. 527,751 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 471% from the average session volume of 92,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Goodfood Market Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -197.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.89.

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Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$22.51 million for the quarter. Goodfood Market had a positive return on equity of 32.72% and a negative net margin of 7.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goodfood Market Corp. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood (TSX: FOOD) is a leading meal solutions brand in Canada, delivering fresh meals and add-ons that make it easy for customers from across Canada to enjoy delicious meals at home every day. The Goodfood mission is to create experiences that spark joy and help our community live longer on a healthier planet. Goodfood customers have access to uniquely fresh and delicious products, as well as exclusive pricing, made possible by its exceptional culinary team and direct-to-consumer infrastructures and technology.

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