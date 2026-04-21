XPS Pensions Group’s (XPS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 469 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPS Pensions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 450.80.

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XPS Pensions Group Stock Up 3.2%

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile

XPS traded up GBX 10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 326.50. The company had a trading volume of 914,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,538. The company has a market cap of £667.58 million, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 304.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 329.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.51. XPS Pensions Group has a 1-year low of GBX 275 and a 1-year high of GBX 426.

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XPS Group is a leading UK consulting and administration business specialising in the pensions and insurance sectors. A FTSE 250 company, XPS combines expertise and insight with advanced technology and analytics to address the needs of over 1,300 pension schemes and their sponsoring employers on an ongoing and project basis. We undertake pensions administration for over one million members and provide advisory services to schemes and corporate sponsors in respect of schemes of all sizes, including 86 with assets over £1bn.

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