Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Toray Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.7850, but opened at $14.29. Toray Industries shares last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 1,332 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Smbc Nikko Sec. upgraded shares of Toray Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Toray Industries Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.88.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Toray Industries had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 1.71%.Toray Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.707-0.707 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toray Industries Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Toray Industries Company Profile

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Toray Industries, Inc is a global leader in advanced materials and chemical technologies, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company’s core operations span five business segments: fibers & textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment & engineering, and life sciences. Toray serves a diverse range of industries, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, construction, healthcare and water treatment, leveraging its material innovation to meet evolving market demands.

In the fibers & textiles division, Toray develops synthetic fibers and high-performance fabrics for applications such as apparel, industrial materials and automotive interiors.

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