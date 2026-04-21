Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (FLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 23rd

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1037 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.3%

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 623 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,885. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.45. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $18.09.

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Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

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Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc (NYSE: FLC) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund principally invests in preferred and other hybrid securities issued by financial services companies, including banks, insurance firms and real estate investment trusts. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, FLC employs a diversified portfolio approach to access the preferred securities market and generate an attractive income stream for shareholders.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes preferred stocks, with at least 65% of its managed assets directed toward these instruments.

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