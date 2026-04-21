Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Price Target Lowered to $430.00 at Morgan Stanley

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.12% from the company’s current price.

DPZ has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.21.

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Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $367.13. 93,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,220. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.30. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $346.31 and a 1-year high of $499.08.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 12.18%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 200.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

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Domino’s Pizza, Inc (NASDAQ: DPZ) is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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