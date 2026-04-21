ASMPT (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.1701 and last traded at $56.1701, with a volume of 505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of ASMPT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASMPT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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ASMPT Price Performance

About ASMPT

The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day moving average is $36.15.

(Get Free Report)

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) is a Hong Kong–based provider of semiconductor and electronic assembly equipment. The company specializes in designing and manufacturing surface-mount technology (SMT) placement machines, flip-chip bonders and systems for wafer-level packaging. Its solutions are used by electronics manufacturers, semiconductor foundries and outsourced assembly and test (OSAT) providers worldwide.

ASMPT’s product portfolio encompasses high-speed pick-and-place machines, thermal equipment for reflow and curing processes, and advanced deposition tools for etch, physical vapor deposition (PVD), plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD) and atomic layer deposition (ALD) applications.

Further Reading

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