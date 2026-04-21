Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.40 and last traded at $55.40, with a volume of 773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Lasertec to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Lasertec Price Performance

Lasertec Company Profile

The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day moving average is $39.83.

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Lasertec Corporation, trading in the U.S. OTC market under the symbol LSRCY, is a Tokyo-based manufacturer of advanced inspection and metrology equipment for the global semiconductor and flat panel display industries. The company specializes in laser-based defect inspection and measurement systems that help wafer fabs, mask shops and device manufacturers maintain high yield and quality control throughout photomask, reticle, wafer and display production processes.

Lasertec’s product portfolio includes high-resolution reticle and mask inspection systems, wafer defect inspection tools and overlay metrology equipment.

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