Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.31 and last traded at $68.31, with a volume of 4777 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.95.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0%

The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.89.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 576.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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