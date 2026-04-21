Nichols (LON:NICL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Nichols (LON:NICL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,720 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 79.17% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nichols from GBX 1,250 to GBX 1,150 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nichols currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,390.

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Nichols Price Performance

LON:NICL traded up GBX 32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 960. 70,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,194. Nichols has a 12 month low of GBX 880 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,480. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 955.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 994.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market cap of £351.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.47.

Nichols (LON:NICL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 67.53 EPS for the quarter. Nichols had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nichols will post 62.4371859 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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