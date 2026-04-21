Nichols (LON:NICL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Nichols (LON:NICL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,720 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 79.17% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nichols from GBX 1,250 to GBX 1,150 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nichols currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,390.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nichols
Nichols Price Performance
Nichols (LON:NICL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 67.53 EPS for the quarter. Nichols had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nichols will post 62.4371859 EPS for the current fiscal year.
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