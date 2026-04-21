First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Announces $0.07 Dividend

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2026

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Thursday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

LDSF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,780. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average of $19.12. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $19.59.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

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The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Dividend History for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

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