First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Announces $0.07 Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Thursday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

LDSF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,780. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average of $19.12. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $19.59.

Get First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.