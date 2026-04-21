IperionX Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IPX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IperionX Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.3333.

IPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of IperionX in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of IperionX in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on IperionX in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on IperionX from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of IperionX in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

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IperionX Stock Performance

Shares of IPX opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. IperionX has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $61.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average of $40.23.

IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IperionX will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IperionX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of IperionX in the third quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in IperionX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in IperionX in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IperionX in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of IperionX in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

About IperionX

(Get Free Report)

IperionX (NASDAQ: IPX) is a mineral technology company focused on the production and commercialization of high‐purity titanium and zirconium products. The company’s core activities include the development of advanced mineral sands projects and the deployment of proprietary processing technologies aimed at supplying feedstocks to aerospace, defense, additive manufacturing and battery markets.

At the heart of IperionX’s operations is the Stony Creek Project in Virginia, where the company holds significant mineral sands rights.

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