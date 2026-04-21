Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $49.18 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 93.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,623 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 272,247 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in eBay were worth $49,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $770,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of eBay by 10.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,459,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $223,683,000 after buying an additional 242,168 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of eBay by 407.8% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,469 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 21,257 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 181,787 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $16,534,000 after acquiring an additional 42,048 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,129 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $94.00 target price on shares of eBay and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.69.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $107.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.08. The stock has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.34. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $107.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. eBay had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 18.30%.The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 12,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $1,215,660.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,600.60. This trade represents a 28.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 23,167 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.59, for a total transaction of $2,168,199.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 28,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,154.85. The trade was a 44.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 120,393 shares of company stock worth $11,327,504 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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