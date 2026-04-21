Healthpeak Properties (DOC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Healthpeak Properties (NYSE: DOC):
- 4/20/2026 – Healthpeak Properties is now covered by UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/11/2026 – Healthpeak Properties was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.
- 4/6/2026 – Healthpeak Properties had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2026 – Healthpeak Properties had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $17.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2026 – Healthpeak Properties was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.
Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,220.00%.
Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.
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