Healthpeak Properties (DOC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Healthpeak Properties (NYSE: DOC):

4/20/2026 – Healthpeak Properties is now covered by UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

4/11/2026 – Healthpeak Properties was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.

4/6/2026 – Healthpeak Properties had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2026 – Healthpeak Properties had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $17.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/28/2026 – Healthpeak Properties was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,220.00%.

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Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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