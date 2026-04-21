T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 581,954 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 250% from the previous session’s volume of 166,251 shares.The stock last traded at $42.91 and had previously closed at $42.96.
T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.27.
T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1539 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF
About T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF
The T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (TAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The ETF currently has 37.94m in AUM and 445 holdings. TAGG is an actively-managed fund that holds a wide array of USD-denominated investment-grade bonds with broad maturities. TAGG was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.
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