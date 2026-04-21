T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 581,954 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 250% from the previous session’s volume of 166,251 shares.The stock last traded at $42.91 and had previously closed at $42.96.

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.27.

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T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1539 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF

About T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF by 494.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

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The T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (TAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The ETF currently has 37.94m in AUM and 445 holdings. TAGG is an actively-managed fund that holds a wide array of USD-denominated investment-grade bonds with broad maturities. TAGG was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

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