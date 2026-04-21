T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2026

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGGGet Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 581,954 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 250% from the previous session’s volume of 166,251 shares.The stock last traded at $42.91 and had previously closed at $42.96.

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.27.

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1539 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF by 494.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (TAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The ETF currently has 37.94m in AUM and 445 holdings. TAGG is an actively-managed fund that holds a wide array of USD-denominated investment-grade bonds with broad maturities. TAGG was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

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