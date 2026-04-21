HP (NYSE:HPQ) Trading Up 7.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) were up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.14 and last traded at $21.0980. Approximately 6,428,393 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 19,223,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of HP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of HP from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.58.

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HP Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.12.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 367.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. HP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of HP by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,481,211 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $40,333,000 after purchasing an additional 101,844 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HP by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,071 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,139,000 after purchasing an additional 94,494 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in HP by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,754,138 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $156,686,000 after purchasing an additional 210,762 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in HP by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,600,015 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $43,568,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of HP by 34.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 400,020 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,685,000 after acquiring an additional 102,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

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