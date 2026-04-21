Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Trading 10% Higher – What’s Next?

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) traded up 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28. 2,274,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the average session volume of 828,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Spanish Mountain Gold Stock Up 20.0%

The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$153.20 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.21.

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Skygold Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd.

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