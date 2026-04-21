First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Declares Dividend of $0.17

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $30.01. 3,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,133. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.76.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEMB. Seascape Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,815,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,181,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,221,000 after buying an additional 207,987 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 303.6% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 237,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 178,850 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 399.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 173,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,872,000.

About First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies. FEMB was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

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