Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $395.19 and last traded at $396.4610, with a volume of 64031 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $380.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Research cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.50.

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Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 8.25%.The company had revenue of $489.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.190 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 4,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $1,363,180.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,020,349.83. The trade was a 16.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.62, for a total value of $15,831,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 80,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,448,649.12. This represents a 38.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 58,478 shares of company stock worth $18,567,013 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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