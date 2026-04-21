D. Boral Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. D. Boral Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 173.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OMER. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Omeros from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

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Omeros Trading Down 2.3%

NASDAQ:OMER traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.17. The stock had a trading volume of 312,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,648. Omeros has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a market cap of $947.88 million, a PE ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 2.53.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $3.69. Research analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omeros

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omeros by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,013,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,929,000 after purchasing an additional 666,357 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Omeros by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,180,000 after buying an additional 1,513,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Omeros by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,026,000 after buying an additional 95,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Omeros by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,573,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,025,000 after buying an additional 333,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Omeros by 39.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 933,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 263,095 shares during the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small-molecule and protein therapeutics. The company’s research programs target inflammation, complement-mediated diseases and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’s portfolio encompasses both internally discovered molecules and biologics, reflecting its commitment to advancing treatments for conditions with high unmet medical need.

Omeros’s first FDA-approved product, Omidria® (phenylephrine and ketorolac intraocular solution), is indicated to maintain pupil size by preventing intraoperative miosis and reducing postoperative pain in patients undergoing cataract surgery.

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