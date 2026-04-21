Critical Survey: Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) and PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT)

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) and Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares PowerFleet and Proficient Auto Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerFleet -7.00% -5.23% -2.61% Proficient Auto Logistics -7.77% 1.24% 0.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.4% of PowerFleet shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of PowerFleet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Proficient Auto Logistics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

PowerFleet has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proficient Auto Logistics has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PowerFleet and Proficient Auto Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerFleet 0 2 4 0 2.67 Proficient Auto Logistics 1 1 2 0 2.25

PowerFleet currently has a consensus price target of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 182.72%. Proficient Auto Logistics has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.84%. Given PowerFleet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than Proficient Auto Logistics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PowerFleet and Proficient Auto Logistics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PowerFleet $362.52 million 1.35 -$50.99 million ($0.23) -15.89 Proficient Auto Logistics $430.42 million 0.45 -$36.02 million ($1.22) -5.71

Proficient Auto Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than PowerFleet. PowerFleet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Proficient Auto Logistics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About PowerFleet

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PowerFleet, Inc. engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Israel, and Other. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, NJ.

About Proficient Auto Logistics

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Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers. It serves auto companies, electric vehicle producers, auto dealers, auto auctions, rental car companies, and auto leasing companies. The company was formerly known as AH Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

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