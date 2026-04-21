Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Koninklijke KPN NV (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.59, but opened at $5.32. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 157,931 shares trading hands.

Koninklijke KPN Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.95.

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Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

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Koninklijke KPN N.V. (KPN) is a Dutch telecommunications and information-communications-technology (ICT) company that provides a broad range of connectivity and digital services. Its core activities include fixed-line and mobile telephony, broadband internet, and television services for residential customers, alongside managed network, cloud, security and unified communications solutions for business and public-sector clients. KPN operates and maintains network infrastructure such as fiber and mobile networks, data centers, and platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) and cybersecurity services.

The company’s primary market is the Netherlands, where it serves households, small and medium-sized enterprises, large corporates and government organizations.

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