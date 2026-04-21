iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.61 and last traded at $83.61, with a volume of 7011 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.14.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.58 and a 200-day moving average of $76.39.

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Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMLF. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 509.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 319.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 450.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility). SMLF was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

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