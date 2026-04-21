Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.25 and last traded at $56.1590, with a volume of 11828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DGII shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Zacks Research raised shares of Digi International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Digi International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Digi International in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digi International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

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Digi International Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.42.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $122.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.90 million. Digi International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Digi International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.590 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Digi International Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Digi International

In other news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $228,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 24,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,607.60. This trade represents a 16.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Freeland sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $62,113.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 19,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,204.08. The trade was a 6.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,455 shares of company stock worth $616,357. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DGII. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digi International in the 4th quarter worth about $2,410,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 652,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,736,000 after buying an additional 46,659 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Digi International in the 4th quarter worth about $2,000,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 445.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 25,046 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile

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Digi International Inc is a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services designed to link devices to networks and applications securely. The company develops a broad range of networking hardware, including cellular and Ethernet routers, gateways, embedded modules and adaptors, as well as accessories and antennas. Digi’s solutions enable businesses to deploy remote monitoring, control and automation systems across diverse industries such as transportation, utilities, healthcare, retail and industrial manufacturing.

In addition to its physical devices, Digi offers cloud-based management software and professional services that simplify device configuration, monitoring and over-the-air updates.

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