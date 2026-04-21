TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $251.92 and last traded at $252.0030, with a volume of 196894 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $247.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research cut TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $249.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised TE Connectivity from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.33.

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TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.9%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.41 and a 200 day moving average of $226.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 11.41%.TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Reuben M. Shaffer sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $333,777.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $1,371,395.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,859,486.10. This represents a 22.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 42,345 shares of company stock worth $9,627,260 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $820,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 66.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1,214.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after buying an additional 97,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 75.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

Further Reading

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