JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.20 and last traded at $75.20, with a volume of 430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.96.

JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.05.

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Institutional Trading of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMOM. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 334.8% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

About JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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