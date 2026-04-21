Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Given New $135.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $158.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.35.

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Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $94.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $165.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.29. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $139.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 13.90%.The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $70,850.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 104,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,053,953.78. This represents a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Shroff sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $81,946.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 39,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,526,575.12. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $353,097. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $185,640,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 858,834 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $115,032,000 after buying an additional 19,966 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 329,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,785,000 after buying an additional 18,974 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 20.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,504 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,255,780 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $168,199,000 after acquiring an additional 70,122 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

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Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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