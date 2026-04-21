Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Shares Down 7.2% – Here’s Why

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.56 and last traded at $25.3550. 26,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 267,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANRO. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on Alto Neuroscience from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Alto Neuroscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

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Alto Neuroscience Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $813.80 million, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 15.69 and a current ratio of 15.69.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alto Neuroscience, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANRO. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at $67,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Alto Neuroscience by 9.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 937,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 84,417 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Alto Neuroscience in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alto Neuroscience by 85.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter.

Alto Neuroscience Company Profile

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Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing precision medicine in neuropsychiatric disorders. The company leverages an integrated digital clinical neuroscience platform that gathers and analyzes multimodal biomarker data—such as electroencephalography (EEG), cognitive assessments and patient-reported outcomes—to predict individual treatment responses. This approach aims to accelerate drug development and improve therapeutic outcomes for conditions like major depressive disorder and treatment-resistant depression.

Alto’s proprietary platform combines data science, machine learning and proprietary algorithms to stratify patient populations and identify responders to investigational therapies.

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