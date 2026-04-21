Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Trading Down 5.1% – Should You Sell?

Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.34 and last traded at $65.0860. 52,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 973,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Loar in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Loar in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Loar to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Loar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Loar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

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Loar Trading Down 7.7%

The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 84.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.51 and its 200 day moving average is $69.37.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $131.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. Loar had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 14.54%.Loar’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Loar Holdings Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Loar

In related news, Director Raja Bobbili acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.61 per share, for a total transaction of $3,180,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony Carpenito bought 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.97 per share, for a total transaction of $308,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,607.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 173,800 shares of company stock worth $11,327,673 in the last 90 days. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Loar in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Loar during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Loar by 8,383.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loar by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loar by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

About Loar

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Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

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