Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

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Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

PECO traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.02. 141,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,881. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.18. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.53. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.06.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.18 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 4.29%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.770 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,349,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,169,000 after buying an additional 166,108 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,308,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,377,000 after buying an additional 325,215 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,322,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,624,000 after buying an additional 86,749 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $70,850,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 191.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,869,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,184,000 after buying an additional 1,229,186 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored, necessity-based shopping centers. The company’s investment strategy is centered on properties that benefit from everyday consumer demand, seeking to deliver stable cash flows through long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants in the grocery, drugstore and essential retail sectors.

In addition to its core retail portfolio, Phillips Edison & Company provides integrated services covering property management, asset management, leasing, development and acquisition sourcing.

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