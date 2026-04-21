LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Morgan Stanley

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.97% from the company’s previous close.

LYB has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $38.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.37.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,803,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,896,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.33 and a 200 day moving average of $54.30. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 384,548 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $26,199,255.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,270,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,107,643.34. This trade represents a 6.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,965,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,518,546,000 after purchasing an additional 84,251 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,544,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $586,486,000 after acquiring an additional 361,761 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,102,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $437,420,000 after acquiring an additional 399,130 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,843,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $426,242,000 after acquiring an additional 36,187 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,159,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $396,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company’s integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.