Flexsteel Industries Q3 Earnings Call Highlights

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 results that management described as steady despite what it called an increasingly uncertain demand and cost environment. On the company’s earnings call, President and CEO Derek Schmidt said demand patterns shifted during the quarter due to “severe weather early in the quarter” and “heightened macroeconomic uncertainty stemming from the conflict in the Middle East,” which he said has weighed on consumer confidence, increased market volatility, and contributed to rising energy costs.

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“Against this backdrop and a strong prior year comparison, we delivered relatively stable year-over-year sales performance in the quarter and maintained solid operating margins of approximately 7%,” Schmidt said, adding that growth drivers such as Strategic Accounts, new product introductions, and the Health and Wellness category continued to perform, though at “more moderate growth levels” than in recent periods.

Quarterly results: sales up 1%, operating margin about 7%

Chief Financial Officer Michael Ressler said net sales rose 1% year over year to $115.1 million, compared with $114.0 million in the prior-year quarter. He attributed the increase primarily to pricing actions tied to tariff surcharges, which were partially offset by lower unit volume, “particularly in our made-to-order, ready-to-assemble, and casegoods categories.”

Ressler reported GAAP operating income of $8.2 million, or 7.1% of sales, versus a GAAP operating loss of $5.1 million in the prior-year quarter. He noted the prior-year period included a $14.1 million impairment charge related to the right-of-use asset associated with the company’s Mexicali lease, partially offset by a $0.8 million gain on the sale of a building in Huntingburg, Indiana.

On a comparable basis, Ressler said the current-quarter operating margin was down 20 basis points from the prior-year quarter’s adjusted operating margin of 7.3% of sales. The decline, he said, was primarily driven by higher SG&A investments in “consumer insights, innovation, demand generation, and customer experience.” Ressler also said the margin impact of tariffs was mitigated through cost savings initiatives, operational efficiencies, and pricing actions.

Demand trends: weather-related disruption early, broader pullback in March

Schmidt said demand was “uneven” throughout the quarter. He noted January and February were affected by unusually severe weather across several regions, while March showed a more noticeable slowdown as macroeconomic uncertainty increased. Overall, he said orders declined about 2.4% during the quarter.

In response to an analyst question about quantifying the weather impact, Ressler said it was “really hard to put a specific number on it,” but said the company received direct feedback from large retailers that were impacted, which translated into lower replenishment orders. He described January and February demand as “really choppy… on a week-over-week basis.” Ressler added that March reflected “more of a broader pullback” tied to consumer confidence and economic uncertainty.

Schmidt said it remained difficult to determine whether the March slowdown represented “something that’s more structural, longer-term or temporary,” but he characterized the environment as a period of “heightened uncertainty” with limited visibility.

Pricing actions and product mix: tariff-related pricing offset by unit declines

On the call, Ressler provided additional detail on the pricing and volume dynamics. He said the pricing taken to partially offset tariff surcharges was “meaningful” and represented “somewhere around 11% of our sales composition,” though it was largely offset by unit volume declines.

Ressler said there were areas of unit growth, including “key growth areas like Strategic Accounts and Health and Wellness,” which management said supported its view that the company’s longer-term growth strategy remains intact.

Asked about gross margin drivers and the outlook for mix, Ressler pointed to “product portfolio life cycle management” and ongoing efforts to bring new products to market with improved cost and profit profiles. He said the mix of new product sales is “probably somewhere in that 40%-45% range” at a company level, though it varies by category. Schmidt added that higher margins tend to come from portfolios with “differentiated innovation” that address unmet consumer needs, and said the company is focused on continued investment in innovation and consumer insights.

Cost pressures, supply chain constraints, and tariffs in focus

Schmidt said the company is beginning to see cost pressures increase, particularly from higher fuel and energy costs tied to developments in the Middle East. He said these pressures are affecting domestic transportation costs “immediately” and are expected to expand to ocean freight and product costs later in the fourth quarter and into the first quarter of fiscal 2027. While the company is considering mitigation actions such as pricing and cost initiatives, Schmidt said management is being “thoughtful” given consumer sensitivity and the demand environment.

Schmidt also highlighted a supply-chain risk from a fire at a large chemical factory in Texas, which he said is hindering production of polyol, a key input used to make foam for upholstered furniture. He said the disruption is elevating prices and that “most North American foam manufacturers are now on allocation” from chemical suppliers, potentially leading to product shortages and extended manufacturing lead times “as soon as May.”

In addition, Schmidt said the tariff environment remains “highly fluid and uncertain.” He said the company is monitoring potential new tariffs and how they may interact with existing Section 232 tariffs on upholstered furniture, as well as uncertainty around future trade negotiations including USMCA that could affect operations and sourcing in Mexico.

Balance sheet and outlook: no debt, flat sales expected in Q4

Ressler said Flexsteel ended the quarter with $57.3 million in cash, working capital of $142.2 million, and no bank debt. Cash flow from operations was $22.1 million, which he said was primarily due to a $14.5 million reduction in inventory. Ressler explained that the company had built elevated inventory levels ahead of an anticipated tariff increase on Jan. 1, and during the third quarter it “normalized” inventory while maintaining high service levels.

On inventory, Ressler said he expects it to “grow… modestly” in the next quarter as new product collections begin flowing and the company aims to have inventory on hand to fulfill orders.

Looking ahead, Schmidt said conditions are likely to remain challenging in the near term. The company currently anticipates fourth-quarter sales to be “relatively flat” with prior-year levels, with operating margins similar to the third quarter. Schmidt said the company intends to remain agile, maintain disciplined cost control, and continue investing in capabilities it believes support long-term growth, including consumer insights, innovation, product development, marketing, and customer experience.

During the Q&A, Schmidt also argued that Flexsteel’s profitability and balance sheet strength could be an advantage in a volatile environment, allowing it to continue growth investments while weaker competitors may pull back. Ressler said the company’s capital allocation strategy remains focused on maintaining balance sheet flexibility, reinvesting in growth initiatives, and returning excess cash to shareholders through dividends and buybacks “based on the capital needs of the business.”

About Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: FLXS) is a U.S.-based furniture manufacturer specializing in the design, production, and marketing of residential upholstered furniture and wood casegoods. The company operates through two primary segments: Upholstery, which encompasses seating products such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, recliners, and sectionals; and Casegoods, which includes accent and occasional tables, cabinets, bookcases, and other wood-based furnishings. Flexsteel sells its products through a network of independent retailers, furniture stores, and distributors across North America.

Flexsteel’s upholstery segment is distinguished by its patented Blue Steel Spring® technology, which offers enhanced longevity and comfort by replacing conventional webbing and springs with a welded steel seat suspension.

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