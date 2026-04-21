Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Acquired by OV Management LLC

OV Management LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 885.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,403 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the period. OV Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 93.3% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 480.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Netflix Stock Down 2.5%
Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $94.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12.
Netflix News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan says the pullback is a buying opportunity, calling the post‑earnings dip attractive for long‑term investors given Netflix’s cash flow and growth roadmap. Buy the Dip in Netflix Stock Now, Says JPMorgan
- Positive Sentiment: ARK Invest / Cathie Wood has been buying into the weakness, adding to Netflix positions after the earnings‑driven drop — a vote of confidence that can support the stock during volatility. ARK Invest Snaps Up Netflix After Earnings Drop
- Positive Sentiment: Some buy‑side analysts remain constructive: Phillip Securities raised its price target to $110 and other shops reiterated Buy ratings, highlighting multi‑year growth potential and valuation upside. Phillip Securities Adjusts Price Target on Netflix to $110
- Neutral Sentiment: Longer‑term analyses stress Netflix’s durable competitive advantages (brand, scale, FCF) and international/ads runway; these argue for upside beyond short‑term noise. Netflix’s Durable Competitive Advantage
- Neutral Sentiment: Research pieces point to international revenue and untapped broadband penetration (esp. Asia‑Pacific) as key drivers to monitor — important context for earnings multiples and longer‑term forecasts. Why Netflix International Revenue Trends Deserve Attention
- Negative Sentiment: An Italian court ruled that Netflix’s past subscription price hikes (2017–2024) were unlawful and ordered refunds to affected subscribers — a near‑term legal and PR risk that raises questions about pricing mechanics in Europe. Italian court rules Netflix refunds price hikes illegal
- Negative Sentiment: Investors sold after Q1 due to tepid Q2 guidance and the announced board exit of co‑founder Reed Hastings — headlines that directly pressured sentiment and triggered downgrades. Netflix Shares Drop As Soft Outlook, Reed Hastings Exit Weigh On Sentiment
- Negative Sentiment: Several firms trimmed targets or downgraded after the guidance miss (examples include Rosenblatt and JPMorgan cuts), adding selling pressure even as other analysts raised targets — a mixed but net‑negative near‑term analyst response. Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Netflix Price Target
Insider Activity
In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,273,450.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,166,933.60. This represents a 18.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $259,253.12. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock worth $136,255,772 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Susquehanna raised Netflix to a “positive” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. New Street Research boosted their target price on Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday. Citic Securities lowered their target price on Netflix from $109.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Erste Group Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Netflix from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.85.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix
Netflix Profile
Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.
The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.
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