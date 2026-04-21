Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Acquired by OV Management LLC

OV Management LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 885.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,403 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the period. OV Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 93.3% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 480.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Netflix Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $94.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12.

Netflix News Summary

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,273,450.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,166,933.60. This represents a 18.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $259,253.12. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock worth $136,255,772 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Susquehanna raised Netflix to a “positive” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. New Street Research boosted their target price on Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday. Citic Securities lowered their target price on Netflix from $109.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Erste Group Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Netflix from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.85.

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Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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