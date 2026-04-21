Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Sold by Northern Financial Advisors Inc

Northern Financial Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,876,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,204,047,000 after purchasing an additional 165,281 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,192,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,414,296,000 after purchasing an additional 282,219 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,795,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,303,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,876 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,731,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,168,000 after purchasing an additional 122,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,467,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,260,668,000 after purchasing an additional 277,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $309.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.62.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $350.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.35. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.43 and a 52 week high of $391.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The company has a market cap of $188.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.47.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 22.18 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.84%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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