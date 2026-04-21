First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:HYLS)

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.6%

HYLS traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $40.96. 45,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,458. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $42.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.52.

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The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform. HYLS was launched on Feb 27, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.

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