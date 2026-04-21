First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Plans $0.16 Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.156 per share on Thursday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

FMB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.17. 6,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,658. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.25. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $52.03.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

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