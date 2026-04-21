Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Stock

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Citigroup from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price target on Prologis in a report on Friday, January 16th. Evercore set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Prologis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Prologis from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.55.

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Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $144.87 on Tuesday. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $98.77 and a fifty-two week high of $145.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.14. The stock has a market cap of $135.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.24. Prologis had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in Prologis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Prologis

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Prologis Company Profile

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Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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