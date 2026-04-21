Wealthspan Partners LLC Sells 7,121 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Wealthspan Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,121 shares during the quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 122,648,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,004,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,510 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 38,719,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,218,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,224,000 after buying an additional 525,952 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,084,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,503,000 after buying an additional 718,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,356,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,919,000 after buying an additional 395,341 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $73.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.65 and a 200-day moving average of $67.74. The company has a market capitalization of $116.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $73.75.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

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