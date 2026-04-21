Invesco QQQ $QQQ is Warm Springs Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Warm Springs Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 3.6% of Warm Springs Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Warm Springs Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Shcp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Navigoe LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $646.79 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $427.93 and a 12 month high of $650.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $602.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $611.08.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

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