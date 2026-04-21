Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COIN. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $399.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $421.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $340.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.07.

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Coinbase Global Trading Up 2.6%

Coinbase Global stock opened at $211.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $139.36 and a 52 week high of $444.64. The company has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 3.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.78.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 17.55%.The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 364,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total value of $56,494,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 402,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,315,466.75. The trade was a 47.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 394,590 shares of company stock valued at $62,508,690 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 4,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 90 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Coinbase Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Coinbase launched an AI‑agent services marketplace (Agent.market / Agentic.market) and is enabling payments via its x402 protocol — a potential new B2B revenue stream (agent discovery, paid services, payments) that could diversify income beyond spot trading. Coinbase Launches Agent.market

Coinbase launched an AI‑agent services marketplace (Agent.market / Agentic.market) and is enabling payments via its x402 protocol — a potential new B2B revenue stream (agent discovery, paid services, payments) that could diversify income beyond spot trading. Positive Sentiment: Coinbase expanded Morpho‑powered, crypto‑backed USDC loans to U.K. users (BTC/ETH/cbETH collateral, up to $5M) — a direct push to grow lending/credit revenue and on‑chain product depth outside the U.S. Coinbase rolls out UK crypto-backed loans

Coinbase expanded Morpho‑powered, crypto‑backed USDC loans to U.K. users (BTC/ETH/cbETH collateral, up to $5M) — a direct push to grow lending/credit revenue and on‑chain product depth outside the U.S. Positive Sentiment: Reports say Coinbase is working with Bybit on tokenized U.S. stocks — entry into tokenized securities custody/trading could open new fee and custody revenue if adoption scales. Coinbase-Bybit eyes tokenized U.S. stocks

Reports say Coinbase is working with Bybit on tokenized U.S. stocks — entry into tokenized securities custody/trading could open new fee and custody revenue if adoption scales. Neutral Sentiment: Bitcoin price and ETF flow volatility remain the largest near‑term swing factor for Coinbase trading volumes and fee income; moves in BTC can boost or hurt short‑term revenue. Bitcoin erases weekend gains

Bitcoin price and ETF flow volatility remain the largest near‑term swing factor for Coinbase trading volumes and fee income; moves in BTC can boost or hurt short‑term revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Heightened media/analyst attention and flagged options activity can amplify trading interest but are ambiguous signals for fundamentals. COIN trending coverage

Heightened media/analyst attention and flagged options activity can amplify trading interest but are ambiguous signals for fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Grayscale moved HYPE ETF custody from Coinbase to Anchorage — an institutional client loss that may pressure custody fee prospects and suggests competitors are winning custody mandates. Grayscale replaces Coinbase with Anchorage

Grayscale moved HYPE ETF custody from Coinbase to Anchorage — an institutional client loss that may pressure custody fee prospects and suggests competitors are winning custody mandates. Negative Sentiment: New legal scrutiny: a New York lawsuit alleges Coinbase facilitated crypto funding of offshore gambling by minors, and a board director is not seeking re‑election — raises compliance/governance risk that could lead to fines or operational costs. Lawsuit raises compliance questions

New legal scrutiny: a New York lawsuit alleges Coinbase facilitated crypto funding of offshore gambling by minors, and a board director is not seeking re‑election — raises compliance/governance risk that could lead to fines or operational costs. Negative Sentiment: CFO Alesia Haas sold ~10,020 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (~$2.0M) — usually not a red flag when preplanned, but some investors interpret insider sales negatively. Insider sale filing

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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