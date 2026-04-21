Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 16,862 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 754.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,862 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Honeywell International

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Honeywell agreed to sell its Productivity Solutions & Services unit to Brady Corporation for $1.4 billion in cash; Brady says the deal is immediately double‑digit accretive to adjusted diluted EPS, and Honeywell continues its portfolio transformation to focus on higher‑margin segments. Honeywell Agrees $1.4B Sale

Honeywell agreed to sell its Productivity Solutions & Services unit to Brady Corporation for $1.4 billion in cash; Brady says the deal is immediately double‑digit accretive to adjusted diluted EPS, and Honeywell continues its portfolio transformation to focus on higher‑margin segments. Positive Sentiment: Honeywell is expanding engine manufacturing in Phoenix to support new Navy training jets — a concrete aerospace backlog/production win that supports revenue visibility in a high‑margin segment. Honeywell expands engine manufacturing

Honeywell is expanding engine manufacturing in Phoenix to support new Navy training jets — a concrete aerospace backlog/production win that supports revenue visibility in a high‑margin segment. Neutral Sentiment: The Brady transaction and divestiture strategy are part of a long portfolio pruning process; some coverage frames this as incremental (the productivity business generated >$1B sales in 2025) but relatively small compared with Honeywell’s overall scale — investors may see this as tidy execution rather than transformational. One Small Sale for Honeywell

The Brady transaction and divestiture strategy are part of a long portfolio pruning process; some coverage frames this as incremental (the productivity business generated >$1B sales in 2025) but relatively small compared with Honeywell’s overall scale — investors may see this as tidy execution rather than transformational. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst previews and metric projections ahead of Honeywell’s Q1 report (scheduled April 23) suggest aerospace strength and recent acquisitions could offset some segment weakness and cost pressure — but detail-driven results will determine near‑term reaction. What Analyst Projections Reveal

Analyst previews and metric projections ahead of Honeywell’s Q1 report (scheduled April 23) suggest aerospace strength and recent acquisitions could offset some segment weakness and cost pressure — but detail-driven results will determine near‑term reaction. Negative Sentiment: Market attention on the upcoming Q1 release increases volatility risk: commentators (including Jim Cramer) note Honeywell has a pattern of shares falling after earnings, which can produce short‑term downside even when results are solid. Jim Cramer Notes Volatility

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Price Performance

In other news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $2,415,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,887. This represents a 68.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,459,440. This represents a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,287. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $229.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.25. The stock has a market cap of $145.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $248.18.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.64% and a net margin of 12.74%.The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $273.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $255.00 target price on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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