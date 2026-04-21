National Health Investors, Inc. $NHI Shares Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,172 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NHI. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 28.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 9.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 249,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 21,851 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1,728.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 65,885 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

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National Health Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:NHI opened at $84.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.63. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $91.38.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.12 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 37.81%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. National Health Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.940-4.990 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 121.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $85.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $85.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NHI

National Health Investors Profile

(Free Report)

National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and financing high-quality healthcare and senior housing facilities in the United States. The company’s portfolio encompasses a diverse range of properties, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living and memory care communities, behavioral health facilities, dialysis clinics, and medical office buildings. NHI typically enters into long-term net-lease agreements with experienced healthcare operators, providing stable and predictable rental income streams while enabling its tenants to concentrate on delivering quality care.

Since its founding in 1991 and initial public offering later that year, National Health Investors has pursued a disciplined growth strategy centered on strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, and selective development.

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