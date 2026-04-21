Critical Review: Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) and Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF)

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) and Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Alta Equipment Group has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morgan Advanced Materials has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alta Equipment Group and Morgan Advanced Materials”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alta Equipment Group $1.84 billion 0.13 -$80.30 million ($2.56) -2.80 Morgan Advanced Materials $1.31 billion 0.63 $27.83 million N/A N/A

Morgan Advanced Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alta Equipment Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Alta Equipment Group and Morgan Advanced Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alta Equipment Group 1 2 2 0 2.20 Morgan Advanced Materials 0 2 0 0 2.00

Alta Equipment Group presently has a consensus target price of $12.17, indicating a potential upside of 69.71%. Given Alta Equipment Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alta Equipment Group is more favorable than Morgan Advanced Materials.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.6% of Alta Equipment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Alta Equipment Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alta Equipment Group and Morgan Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alta Equipment Group -4.37% -341.70% -5.63% Morgan Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Alta Equipment Group beats Morgan Advanced Materials on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alta Equipment Group

(Get Free Report)

Alta Equipment Group Inc. owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products. It also offers repair and maintenance services for its equipment. In addition, the company designs and builds warehouses; provides automated equipment installation and system integration solutions; and distributes environmental processing equipment. It serves various manufacturing, food and beverage, automotive, municipal/government, education, pharmaceutical and medical, wholesale and retail distribution, construction, agriculture, road building, mining, recycling, and waste management sectors. Alta Equipment Group Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013. Morgan Advanced Materials plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.