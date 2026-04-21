PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0005 per share on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

PermRock Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years.

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PermRock Royalty Trust Price Performance

PRT traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.97. 9,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,524. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.64. PermRock Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 million. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 84.04% and a return on equity of 7.94%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised PermRock Royalty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PermRock Royalty Trust is an unincorporated statutory trust established in 2018 by PDC Energy under Delaware law to hold non-operated royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The trust’s assets derive from a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests originally contributed by PDC Energy, primarily focused on the Delaware Basin of West Texas. As a royalty trust, PermRock does not engage in drilling or field operations but instead receives royalty income from production generated by third-party operators.

The core business activity of PermRock revolves around collecting and distributing net profits interest and mineral royalty payments from producing wells.

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