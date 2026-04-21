Ticino Wealth Invests $686,000 in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Ticino Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,438,902 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,596,931,000 after buying an additional 577,279 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Starbucks by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,460,350 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,229,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774,198 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 77,720,137 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,575,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,874 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 22.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,691,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,243,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,590,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,149,756,000 after purchasing an additional 832,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 1,641 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $159,373.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 86,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,411,077.60. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $242,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,226.08. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,370 shares of company stock worth $608,664. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. William Blair raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.68 on Tuesday. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $104.82. The company has a market cap of $112.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.84, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.02.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 204.96%.

Trending Headlines about Starbucks

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.